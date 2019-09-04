Coach: Rose Staas

2018 record: 3-12

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Blue Devils, usually a winning program, will try to regain that stature with defender Gabriella Gherardi, goalie Lexi Derosa, forward Kristen Adirzone and midfielder Olivia Osborne returning. Taylor Perna, Nicole Damico and Abby Smith are also back. Hammonton has several newcomers, including Brianna Gazzara, Riley Ruberton, Maria Berenato, Giada Palmieri, Gabrielle Angelastro and Kaylie Ranere.

“My expectations for the team is to have a better record than last season and start building up our program again,” Staas said.

“What has impressed me most is the great attitudes of the girls, going into the season with a willingness to learn and challenge themselves and others on the team as well.”

Tags

Load comments