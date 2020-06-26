Hammonton officials are hosting a fireworks display, which can be viewed from the Hammonton High School located at 566 Old Forks Road, Hammonton on July 4 at 9 p.m. with a rain date of July 5.

Officials ask anyone attending to please practice social distancing and follow all guidelines put in place at the State level.

“Even with Coronavirus, we were going to find a way to celebrate our freedom, those who have fought for that freedom and those who continue to protect it” said Mayor Steve DiDonato.

For more information or if you have any questions regarding the fireworks, contact Hammonton Town Hall at comm@townofhammonton.org or 609-567-4300.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

