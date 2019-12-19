Hammonton
Coach: Justin LoSasso
Last season's record: 16-10
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Jada Thompson, Sr., G; Khristina Washington, Sr., G; Remy Smith, Sr., G; Lexi DeRosa, Sr., F; Luca Berenato, Sr., G; Emma Peretti, Fr., F; Giada Palmieri, Fr., G; Ava Divello, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Blue Devils will be a fast, guard-heavy team with a lot of senior leadership that looks to be competitive in the Tri-County Conference Royal Division. Thompson is 213 points shy of 1,000.
