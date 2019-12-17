Hammonton
Coach: Joseph Martino
Last season's record: 5-17
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: Ryan Barts, 6-1, Sr.; Mike Hamilton, 6-4, So.; Owen Mauerillo, 5-10, Jr.; Nick Panagonyis, 6-2, Jr.; Aiden Ashe, 5-7, Sr.; Tyler Lowe, 5-10, Fr.; Casey Gazzar, 5-9, Sr.
Outlook: The Blue Devils have a mix of youth and experience, and look to improve from last year's 5-17 campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.