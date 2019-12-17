Hammonton

Coach: Joseph Martino

Last season's record: 5-17

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: Ryan Barts, 6-1, Sr.; Mike Hamilton, 6-4, So.; Owen Mauerillo, 5-10, Jr.; Nick Panagonyis, 6-2, Jr.; Aiden Ashe, 5-7, Sr.; Tyler Lowe, 5-10, Fr.; Casey Gazzar, 5-9, Sr.

Outlook: The Blue Devils have a mix of youth and experience, and look to improve from last year's 5-17 campaign.

