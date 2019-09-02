Coach: Stephen Adirzone
2018 record: 7-9-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Blue Devils, who qualified for the S.J. Group III tournament in 2018, return Tom Dawson, Conner Donnelly, Dylan Donnelly and Cole Gambone.
“(We) graduated 13 seniors last year,” Adirzone said. “Plenty of opportunity for some younger players to step up into larger roles this season.”
