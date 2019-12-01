Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial

Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial in the first half of CJ Group 4 title football game at Hammonton High School Friday Nov 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

7. Hammonton (7) 10-2: 4 p.m. Saturday vs. Shawnee (9-3)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments