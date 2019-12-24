Coach: Dave Mauriello (15th season)
2018-19 record: 17-9
Outlook: Three returners for the Blue Devils had at least 20 wins in 2018-19: TJ Ruggeri (113), Santino Pontarelli (126/132) and Brock Beebe (195). Ryan Figueroa, the reigning District 32 champ at 138, also returns for the Blue Devils in what should be another good season for the team.
"(We're a) solid team throughout all 14 weights," Mauriello said.
