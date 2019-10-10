The town’s Downtown Trick or Treat event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Children can walk from shop to shop collecting candy, goodies and playing games. There will be costume contests for kids and pets, as well as music, crafts and other activities on Central Avenue.
Regular trick or treat hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
