Coach: Krista Verzi (seventh season)
2018 record: 3-14
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Blue Devils, who advanced to the S.J. Group II tournament, return seniors Allyssa Carr and Remy Smith and juniors Alyssa Petulla and Madilyn Mortelliti.
“The core group of starters are returning,” Verzi said. “If we stay healthy and play up to our potential, we will be competitive in the Tri- County Conference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.