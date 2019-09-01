Coach: Krista Verzi (seventh season)

2018 record: 3-14

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Blue Devils, who advanced to the S.J. Group II tournament, return seniors Allyssa Carr and Remy Smith and juniors Alyssa Petulla and Madilyn Mortelliti.

“The core group of starters are returning,” Verzi said. “If we stay healthy and play up to our potential, we will be competitive in the Tri- County Conference.”

Tags

Load comments