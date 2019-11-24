Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial for CJ Group 4 title

Hammonton's Santino Rao #after 4 celebrate with Jaiden Abrams #25 after catching a touchdown pass against Jackson Memorial in the first half of CJ Group 4 title football game at Hammonton High School Friday Nov 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

7. Hammonton (8) 10-2: Beat Jackson Memorial 28-12

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments