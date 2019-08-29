Sometimes, the best places to nurse your end-of-summer woes are at your favorite local bar, restaurant or watering hole, like Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light Restaurant & Tavern which will have Sir Cedrick on Friday and Danny Eyre on Saturday; to Bourre for Trivia Night on Friday, Summer Gras with a New Orleans Brass Band on Saturday, and a Hot Caribbean Event on Sunday; to Wonder Bar for Derek Crider on Saturday; to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for Johnny P. on Friday, Glenn Roberts and Ryan Zimmerman on Saturday, and Ill Rendition on Sunday; to The Claridge for Friday and Saturday with DJ Dahve; to St. George’s Pub for Saturday karaoke; to Renault Winery for Old News Band on Friday and The Shawn Ashley Experience on Saturday; to LB One for Jim Fisher on Friday and Nick Nicholas on Saturday; to A Touch of Italy for Cabo on Friday and Rick and Laura on Saturday; to Johnny’s Café for a Bob Pantano Dance Party on Friday, DJ Johnny Looch on Saturday and Benny Marsella on Sunday; to Sofia Restaurant for live music on Friday and Saturday; to Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay for Joe Mancini on Saturday and Chris Sooy on Sunday; to Tomatoe’s for DJ Laup on Friday and DJ Sparkles on Saturday and Sunday; to Brick House Pub & Grille for Stiffler’s Mom Trio on Friday and an End of Summer Party with 8-Track Attack on Saturday; to The Anchorage for DJ entertainment on Friday and Saturday; to Clancy’s by the Bay for Usual Suspects on Friday, Jamison on Saturday, and DJ Larry on Sunday; to The Doc’s Place for Dan Marro on Friday and Saturday; to Josie Kelly’s Public House for Tidal Wave Band on Friday, Unforgettable Fire on Saturday and XClusive Soul on Monday; to Gregory’s for a DJ on Saturday; and to Enlightened Café for Open Mic Night on Friday and Little Twist on Sunday; to Circle Tavern for SideArm on Saturday; to Lefty’s Tavern for The Suspects on Friday and AJ Stone on Saturday; to Lighthouse Tavern for The Kootz on Friday and Matt Noffsinger on Saturday; to The Boiler Room for Tribe with Don Shaw on Friday, The Dane Anthony Band on Saturday, John Byrne Duo on Sunday and Bill Caterini on Monday; to The Brown Room for Jeff Newmos and Beth Tinnon on Friday, Dave Kelly and Darin MacDonald on Saturday, Henry Moore and Danielle & Jennifer on Sunday and Brooke DiCaro on Monday; to Carney’s for Legacy and DJ Jason on Friday, JB Rocks, DJ Jason and Fish Out of Water on Saturday and Bigg Romeo on Sunday; to Iron Pier Craft House for Gordon Vincent on Friday, C. Lynne Smith on Saturday and Geno white Trio on Sunday; to Delaney’s and The Ugly Mug for live music Friday through Monday; to Mad Batter for Les DeRose on Friday, Open Mic night on Sunday, and Gordon Vincent on Monday; to Cabanas Beach Bar & Grill for DJ Joe Byrd and Brendan Marro on Friday, Joey DeNoble and Shorty Long on Saturday and Shot of Southern on Sunday; to Hemingway’s for a DJ on Friday and Saturday; to Ebbitt Room for music from Kenneth Richardson on Friday and Saturday; to Country Club Tavern for Blondage on Saturday; to Buckalew’s for Jinks Brothers and Garage Kept on Friday and Dennis Linde on Saturday; to Nardi’s Tavern for Elvis and Jumper on Friday, Garage Kept and Lima Bean Riot on Saturday, Dave Christopher Band and Mr. Lovejoy on Sunday and Third Watch on Monday; to The Old Causeway for Rock Lobsters on Friday, Marty and The Martians on Saturday, and Happy Hour Entertainment on Sunday to Anglesea Pub for The Byrne Brothers on Friday and Saturday, and Mike and Callie on Sunday; to Owen’s Pub for DJ Bee Bop Bernie on Friday and Name that Tune on Saturday; to Kix McNutley’s for Jim Shaw, Quizzo, Bill Caterini and Karaoke on Friday, Sean Breslin, Syd Kelly and the Sensational Soul Cruisers on Saturday, and Chris Yoder, Bill Caterini and The E Street Shuffle on Sunday; to Oar House Pub for Andrew Jude and The Flaming Caucasions on Friday, FunZaLuv on Saturday; Matt McPherson and Mystery Machine on Sunday; and Delco Duo and Steve Moore’s MIA Duo on Monday; to Dead Dog Saloon for Joe O’Brien on Friday, Nicki Sbaffoni on Saturday and Rich Basker on Sunday; to Shenanigan’s for DJ Ernesto on Friday and DJ AJ on Saturday; to Sax at The Reeds for Sean Loosh on Friday, Megan Knight on Saturday and Ken Shiles & CiBon on Sunday; to Fred’s Tavern for Jefe on Friday, 1 Fish 2 Fish Duo on Saturday, and Five Times Famous Duo on Sunday; to Tuckerton Beach Grille & Restaurant for Neil Miranda on Friday and Gas Pedal Steel GPS on Saturday; and to Dogtooth Bar & Grill for Name that Tune on Friday and Amy Faden Duo on Saturday.
