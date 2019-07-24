What could be happier than happy hour? Kick off your weekend with some sweet vineyard vibes at 4 p.m. Friday at Jessie Creek Winery. In addition to the wine, check out the music of C. Lynne Smith, whose style ranges from traditional country with a modern feel to folk and more, as well as fusion food from Trade Winds Cape May. Located at 1 N. Delsea Drive in Cape May Court House. Go to JessieCreekWinery.com.
