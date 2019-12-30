THE BIG STORY - THE PEOPLE WHO PLOW YOUR ROADS
During the summer, it's the beach badge checkers, bartenders and personal watercraft workers who are the unsung heroes of the season.
During the winter, the snow plows get all the praise, but rarely the snow plow operators.
That's where this story comes in (LINK). Meet Brian Juzaitits, of the Avalon Department of Public Works. A veteran of the plow for over a decade, Brian knows every inch, bump and turn of Avalon's 86 lane miles (mile of actual lanes and shoulders, not just the road), so when the snow falls, he's ready to plow.
When the snowy weather keeps you in, he's hopping in the cab of his truck, keeping the father of two on the town's roadways until the job gets done.
It's not as simple as just hopping in the plow and going. It starts days before, with him checking the weather forecast for any storms. A day or two before the storm, he's checking his equipment. The morning of the storm? "A good breakfast is important".
Fortunately, Avalon residents sing the praises of the DPW crew.
The Top 10 Weather Events of 2019, now in Video
If you loved the article you saw online about the always eventful year of weather that was in South Jersey, you'll love the new video piece with it as well.
Coming up...
Forecasting South Jersey weather! There's signs that snow storms and real, frosty winter air will be more likely during the middle to later part of January.
Front Fact
When we say average temperature or average snowfall, we're comparing that data to the 1981-2010 time period, a 30-year average. 2020 will be the last year we use that average, though. Starting in 2021, it'll be 1991-2020 for the climate normal period.
Yes, it will also be the first climate normal I was actually alive for all of it. 🙈
