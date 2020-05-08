Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino

Hard Rock Atlantic City Casino & Hotel handout gift bags and gift cards to employees that have been furloughed and laid off because of COVID-19 Thursday May 7, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Hundreds of laid off Hard Rock employees get grocery gift cards from casino: Between Thursday and Friday, casino officials plan to distribute 3,000 ShopRite gift cards, each worth $100, to employees as a way to help them through the pandemic.

Atlantic City casinos' profits increased by 5.8% in 2019: A big part of that was due to profitability increases in the online operations of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Resorts Casino Hotel. Only two of the seven casinos that operated for all of 2018 increased their profits in 2019

Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions: The justices said “not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime."

For Michael Mitnick, life is so much more than golf: The Mainland Regional High School senior learned the importance of giving back to the community over the years on the golf course.

Another 87,540 New Jerseyans apply for unemployment: There was an uptick in New Jersey unemployment applications last week, as the COVID-19 crisis keeps businesses closed. The state added 22,070 to the rolls of those collecting unemployment insurance payments, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, showing the state is not keeping up with the pace of applications.

Most stores are closed along Ocean City’s downtown on Asbury Avenue, but a few people still strolled the sidewalks on Sunday afternoon. Several sources say small businesses face extraordinary challenges in the current economy, including in accessing assistance programs, and small businesses make up most of the businesses along the Jersey Shore.

