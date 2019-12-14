Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite: In May, Village Super Market Inc., which owns and operates ShopRites in Galloway Township, Absecon, Hammonton and Somers Point, among other locations, purchased 15.38 acres at 501 E. Jimmie Leeds Road for just over $1 million.
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City: "It’s a shame that they did not rise to the occasion of a company coming in, putting $500 million into that city," said Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen.
Florida woman indicted in 2018 murder of mother in Belleplain: Josephine A. Scheid is charged with murder, endangering, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, hindering and obstruction.
Matt Szczur signs minor-league deal with Phillies: The former Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres outfielder graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 2007.
EHT's Olivia Shafer is The Press Girls Runner of the Year: “I couldn’t run more than a mile and a half without walking,” Shafer said after she was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome last winter. “I started off at the end of July (training again), and it was really difficult."
