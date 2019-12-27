“Candidly, we’re disappointed with Atlantic City,” Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, told Global Gaming Business magazine during an interview in October. “There’s no other way to say it. ... It’s a shame that they did not rise to the occasion of a company coming in, putting $500 million into that city.” New Mayor Marty Small Sr. said he hoped the international hospitality company would allow him time to implement his vision for Atlantic City.

