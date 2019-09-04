Hard Rock casino testing online sports betting in New Jersey

This July 5, 2018 photo shows a roulette dealer behind the glass at a table at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Jan. 26, 2019, Hard Rock began so-called "soft-play" testing of its sports betting equipment and systems and said it hopes to have online and in-person sports betting available before the Feb. 3 Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

The property kicks off the $500,000 Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge with $25,000 in weekly prizes. Weekly winners can receive up to $10,000 cash for the most correct picks and 600 participants will win $25 in Free Play.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments