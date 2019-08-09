With "Thunder" taking to the skies, it’s usually not a great time to be outside. In this case, however, everyone will by vying for the best outdoor seats to see the high flyers streak through the skies. Get to Hard Rock’s Beach Bar or Balcony Bar for icy cold cocktails and an up close view of all the excitement. Located at 1000 Boardwalk. Go to HardRockHotels.com.
