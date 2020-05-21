Age: 17
High School: Absegami High School
Hometown: Galloway Township
Parents: Anant Brahmbhatt and Shital Brahmbhatt
Community/school activities: Volunteer at South Jersey Indian Association (SJIA); member of Future Business Leaders of America; volunteer at Galloway Township Library (where he shelved books, and helped young children read); volunteer at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center; creator, curator of SJIA Instagram page
Post-high school plans: Deciding between Rutgers or Drexel where he plans to major in biology.
Career goals: Dentistry
Hariom sees his role as a leader as being one who can bring change for the better to others and his community. In that regard, Hariom has made Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s “be the change you want to see” quote part of his personal creed. A big part of his focus is helping others find their voice so they can be heard. As an Indian-American, Hariom has experienced many different cultures, something he feels has helped him understand the struggles of people from different backgrounds. He volunteers at the South Jersey Indian Association where he took the responsibility of running their Instagram page. Aside from his exceptional volunteer record within his community, Hariom has maintained a 4.0 GPA. He strives to stay motivated and helping others is always at the top of his priorities.
How has being a volunteer at SJIA shaped you into a leader?
I would say I definitely became a better listener. Being a member of SJIA, I developed the motivation to get things done. Through SJIA, I am able to hear about different ideas and see everyone come together, regardless of their background, and make something happen.
What skills have you developed from being a member of Future Business Leaders of America? How will you use these skills in your future leadership positions?
“The volunteering aspect showed me things I didn’t know were issues. Like the March of Dimes walk — I didn’t know about all those issues that the walk was advocating for. To be a leader, you have to listen to everybody. Everyone has different ideas, but you have to compromise. I learned how to formulate one big idea that benefits everybody.
Has being a young, Indian-American shaped your upbringing? If so, how?
Every culture has different ideals/morals, but I also think being Indian-American, I get to see the best of both the Indian community and the non-Indian community. I feel like I understand different struggles better because I’ve been exposed to different things, ideas and cultures.
— Emily Montgomery
