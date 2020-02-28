BROWNS PARK

Updated Brown's Park in Atlantic City before its opening on Memorial Day Thursday May 18, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

Brown's Memorial Park is located at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bacharach boulevards in Atlantic City.

The park is named after Sgt. Harold Brown, the first black resident of Atlantic City to be killed in World War II.

A bronze statue memorializes the park's namesake.

