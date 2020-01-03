The Future place of Harriet Tubman Museum

Museum trustee Barbara Dreyfuss; Hampton Taylor, deacon of Macedonia Baptist Church; the Rev. Harold Harris of Macedonia Baptist Church; and museum Executive Director Cynthia Mullock inspect the under-construction Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May.

Cape May's Tubman museum on track for 2020: Restoration is continuing at the Harriet Tubman Museum of Cape May, where future exhibits will celebrate the Underground Railroad leader and the role of abolitionists in the seaside resort.

Wildwood welcomes new government: A standing-room-only crowd Thursday at City Hall was promised a fresh start and a more accountable government as a new slate of commissioners was sworn in. 

Before Wawa found data breach, Visa warned it could happen: The magnetic-stripe readers many gas stations still use for card payments are more vulnerable to attacks. Wawa said this week it is implementing chip technology at gas pumps and expects all pumps to be upgraded in 2020.

Chris Sacco steps down as Pleasantville football coach: Sacco stepped down as the Greyhounds' coach after five transformative seasons. He and his staff rebuilt Pleasantville into a perennial small school playoff contender.

Our Lady of Mercy wins big over St. Joseph: It didn’t take long for the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls basketball team to establish its identity in its 74-24 win over rival St. Joseph.

Olma basketball

St. Joe's vs OLMA during the first half of girls basketball game at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield, NJ. Thursday Jan 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

