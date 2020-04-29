Brigid Harrison and Paul Meilak

Congressional candidate Brigid Harrison, left, of Longport, with husband Paul Meilak, a retired New York City police detective who is hospitalized in New York with COVID-19.

 Provided

The husband of 2nd congressional district Democratic candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison has been released from a New York City hospital after being treated with convalescent plasma for COVID-19, her campaign announced Wednesday.

"Words simply cannot express the stress and concern we have been under these last few weeks," Harrison, of Longport, said in a press statement. "I am so grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff that were responsible for Paul’s recovery."

Her husband said of husband Paul Meilak is a retired New York City detective who now works in security for a New York City hotel. The two saw each other only on weekends, and Meilak stopped visiting in mid-March due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in New York. 

While she cannot be sure his plasma treatment is responsible for his recovery, Harrison said his condition improved dramatically after he received it.

"I want to thank those who have donated their plasma, and encourage others to do so," Harrison said. "We were fortunate that the plasma transfusion seemed to work miraculously in Paul's case."

Harrison was not allowed to visit Meilak in the hospital and had to rely on updates on his health by phone. 

"Everyone who knows Paul knows that as retired detective, he's a pretty tough guy – but he has taken it to a new level," Harrison said. "On my end, I continue to follow the guidelines the Governor and the CDC have provided and I remain asymptomatic."

She said many people are going through something similar, and asked that we all reach out to help them.

"Everyone needs support – all of us - and it is so important that we all do our part to continue to outreach to others and check in on people," Harrison said. She said people did that for her, and she is grateful.

Harrison is one of six candidates running to be the Democrat to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments