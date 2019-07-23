The Long Beach Island town, nestled near the north end, howled with a 51 mph wind gust, according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network at Rutgers University. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Load comments