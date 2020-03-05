Harvey Weinstein was moved Thursday to an infirmary unit at New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex after undergoing a heart procedure at the hospital where he'd been held since his conviction last month on rape and sexual assault charges.
Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, said that the former film producer's procedure Wednesday at Bellevue Hospital was “deemed successful,” but Engelmayer wouldn’t go into further detail. Weinstein was taken by ambulance to the North Infirmary Command on Rikers Island after doctors at the hospital deemed him fit enough to be moved there.
Weinstein, 67, was originally supposed to go to Rikers Island immediately after his Feb. 24 conviction, but he was detoured to Bellevue Hospital amid concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations. He was at the hospital for more than a week.
R. Kelly pleads not guilty; feds say new charges planned: R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday pleaded not guilty to an updated federal indictment that includes child pornography charges and allegations involving a new accuser, while prosecutors said more charges alleging yet another victim are upcoming.
Kelly, 53, stood silently in orange prison garb with his hands behind his back as his attorney entered the plea on his behalf at the arraignment hearing in Chicago.
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief: Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville. A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.
— Associated Press
