Hassan Elliott, 21, was charged with murder Thursday in last Friday’s killing of Sgt. James O’Connor IV in Frankford.
Elliott,who had been held without bail since the incident, allegedly shot through a closed door at SWAT officers seeking to arrest him, fatally striking O’Connor.
He was arraigned at 1:06 a.m., according to court records.
He also faces seven counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, seven counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, obstruction, reckless endangerment and related charges, police said.
Police said Wednesday that officers put Elliott in O’Connor’s handcuffs to formally place him under arrest in the killing.
Three other people — Khalif Sears, 18; Bilal Mitchell, 19; and Sherman Easterling, 24 — were in the room with Elliott when he pulled the trigger, authorities have said. None has yet been charged in O’Connor’s death, but all remained in custody for other crimes as police continued to investigate.
U.S.-led coalition troops pull out of base in western Iraq: Troops from the U.S.-led coalition pulled out from a base in western Iraq on Thursday as part of a planned drawdown, Iraqi and coalition officials said, while training activities by the coalition were suspended amid concerns about the coronavirus.
Coalition forces withdrew from al-Qaim on the Iraq-Syria border, with others planned across Iraq in the coming weeks. The plan was in the works since late last year, a senior coalition military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
There are about 7,500 coalition troops in Iraq assisting and providing training to their Iraqi security counterparts to fight the Islamic State group.
— From Press wire services
The drawdown comes amid an uptick in rocket attacks targeting Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops. Three separate attacks in the span of a week struck Camp Taji and Basmaya bases, killing three coalition servicemen including two Americans. The coalition official said the attacks, believed to be carried out by Iran-backed militia groups, did not factor into the decision to pull out.
