I sped around the cabin, excitedly placing fake jack-o-lanterns on tables and stringing tissue-paper witches from the rafters. My sixth-grade classmates would arrive tomorrow for our Halloween party. For now, my mom and I were alone, with a late-October snowstorm descending on the mountain.
Before long, I had a cup of hot chocolate in my hands, looking out our window. Mom went to bed, and I sat in the quiet. Only one house was visible, a little cabin about a quarter mile down the mountain.
There was a woman seated in the top floor window wrapped in a blanket. Her eyes seemed to lock on me. I looked away and looked back, and she was still staring.
I woke up in my seat disoriented, unsure of the time or how I fell asleep. I found my hot chocolate now cold on the table beside me. The lights were out. The snow was piled deep outside.
The little house caught my eye again. Below, almost floating on the fresh-fallen snow, a tall, dark, cloaked figure glided around the perimeter of her cabin. It looked like a Dementor, and made slow laps around the home, looking up into her window every time it passed.
I leapt from my chair yelling, trying to get her attention. It was no use. I ran to my mom’s room, but she wasn’t there. She wasn’t in any of the rooms. I snatched up the telephone. There was no dial tone.
The cloaked figure, standing 10-feet high, was now stopped below the woman’s window, staring up into the weak light of her candle. Only the little jack-o-lanterns lit up our house, smiling at me. Could it be someone in costume? I was trying to convince myself.
I ran to the door, and yanked it open, but was met with a gale of wind and snow piled up to my stomach. I barreled into it, rushing toward the cabin.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? YOU DECIDE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.