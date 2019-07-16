Flavor July Cover Breakfast in the Sky

Karen McCormack and Andy Boll of York, Pennsylvania, enjoy breakfast on the Giant Wheel at Mariner’s Landing Pier in Wildwood, with views overlooking the Wildwoods, beaches and the Atlantic Ocean.

This a not-to-be-missed summer treat at Morey’s. Enjoy the most important meal of the day on the Giant Wheel (select days from July 21-Aug. 20). Try unique items like a shrimp, crab and lobster omelet or a Jersey tomato BLT with white linen table cloths and pitchers of coffee and juice. Take in the view for 15-20 minutes each at the 3-, 12- and 9-o’clock positions. Take note: this is a super special dining experience. ($110 per car with two guests, $50 per additional person.)

