This a not-to-be-missed summer treat at Morey’s. Enjoy the most important meal of the day on the Giant Wheel (select days from July 21-Aug. 20). Try unique items like a shrimp, crab and lobster omelet or a Jersey tomato BLT with white linen table cloths and pitchers of coffee and juice. Take in the view for 15-20 minutes each at the 3-, 12- and 9-o’clock positions. Take note: this is a super special dining experience. ($110 per car with two guests, $50 per additional person.)
Breaking
31. Have Breakfast in the Sky
Most Popular
-
Change could be coming to The Cove in Brigantine
-
Boy, 7, killed crossing the street in Egg Harbor City
-
Longtime Irish Pub inn manager, 'Mr. Atlantic City' Frank Pileggi dies
-
Check out the winners of Ocean City's Night in Venice contest
-
New lawsuit, $20K reward in 2015 death of Mays Landing teen Tiffany Valiante
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today