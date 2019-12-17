Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are coffee nuts, need it when we first wake up. We are going to La Vegas and they never have coffee machines in the room! I guess they want you to go down and gamble to get a cup of free coffee. Can you find a cheap coffee maker we can take with us and leave there? I remember someone asked for this a few years back, which gave me that great idea. — Helen and Steve K.
Dear Helen and Steve: That’s funny I do the same thing when going to Las Vegas! Great deal at Dollar General. A 12-cup Toastmaster coffee maker is $5. I will be getting one to save for a trip also. Plus you have more room in your suitcase for souvenirs.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of 100% cotton king size sheet set. Any deals on 500-thread count or better? — Carmella T.
Dear Carmella: Today at Macy’s One-Day Sale get a 650-thread count king size set of sheets with four pillowcases for $48.99. Doubtful if any coupons will work.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My grandchildren want Visa gift cards, but I hate paying that fee. Any suggestions? — Granny
Dear Granny: If you buy a $200 Visa gift card at Staples there is no fee. TD Bank sells Visa gift cards with no fee, if you have an account with them. Perhaps your own bank does also, try calling them.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Bone-in beef rib roast: $4.77 per pound with digital or paper coupon from the store circular.
• Signature Select canned vegetables, beans or tomatoes: 50 cents.
• Hatfield fresh pork: Half price.
• Marie Callender’s dinners, bowls or pot pies: $2.
• Diamond shelled 1-pound walnuts: $5.99.
ShopRite
• Cook’s spiral ham: $1.29 per pound.
• Porterhouse, T-Bone or New York strip steak: $5.99 per pound.
• Broccoli rabe: $1.99 per pound.
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.
• Cantaloupes: 99 cents.
• Complete multi-purpose solution: Buy one for $6.99 get one free, plus get $3 off the two with a digital coupon, making them $2 each.
Tips
• Gift cards at Car ToyZ in Pleasantville are $98 for a $200, $188 for a $288, and $688 for a $888 gift card.
• Today at Macy’s get any size Martha Stewart mattress pad, regularly $30 to $60, on sale for $14.99.
• Toastmaster hand mixer, can opener, toaster or personal blender is $5 at Dollar General.
• Ulta Beauty Collections are 40% off plus save an additional 20% off with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Trolls Figure Packs are $3.25 at Five Below.
• Get AVG Ultimate 2020 for up to 10 devices half price for $44.99 at Staples.
• No 7 Face Forward Collection Skin Care nine-piece gift set, regularly $68, is $34 at Walgreens.
• Power XL air fryer, regularly $129.99, is on sale for $69.99 at Target.
• Chefman 3-in-1 air fryer, rotisserie and dehydrator, regularly $149.99, is on sale for $89.99 at Boscov’s. No rainchecks, while supplies last. Women’s Calvin Klein outwear is half price.
• Tabletop games are 20% off at Big Lots.
• Christmas trees are 66% off at Hobby Lobby.
• Get 30% off your photo orders at CVS with the code EVERYTHING30.
• Kobalt 227-piece Standard/Metric Mechanic’s Tool set with hard case, regularly $199, is on sale for $99 at Lowes through Dec. 24.
• Husky 4-inch digital tire gauge is on sale for $6.97 at Home Depot. Great stocking stuffer.
• Use the code GIFT30 at Kohls.com with your Kohls charge to save an additional 30% off your order.
• Use code DM2061766096 for 33% off your order at Fragrance.com.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
