Hayday Coffee, part of the Tennessee Avenue Renaissance Project, which recently expanded to become The Orange Loop, has officially opened at 131 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City.
This is the city's only independent coffee shop, the name of which was inspired by the original Boardwalk rolling chair that was introduced by William Hayday in the 1880s.
Founded by friends Evan Sanchez, Loryn Simonsen and Zenith Shah, Hayday will feature coffee, tea and espresso drinks as well as baked goods from Kizbee’s Kitchen. Additionally, the shop will feature rotating works of art by artists in and around Atlantic City.
“Hayday will be a place for our diverse community to gather, have a great cup of coffee or tea, and enjoy a quality experience. We aim to make every customer’s day a little bit better,” says Simonsen, co-founder and general manager.
Hayday is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go to HaydayCoffee.com.
— Pamela Dollak
"Wyclef Jean" performed with pop singer Jazzy Amra at the Pool After Dark
Singer, Rapper and actor Nel Ust Wyclef Jean better known by his stage name “Wyclef Jean“ performed with pop singer Jazzy Amra at the Pool After Dark Harrah's Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday
Photo:Tom Briglia /PhotoGraphics