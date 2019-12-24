FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019 photo, new Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano speaks at an introductory news conference in Piscataway, N.J. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Greg Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. Schiano's hiring was one of the top news stories in New Jersey in 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)