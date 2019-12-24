Rutgers University, which claims to be the birthplace of college football, had little to be happy about as the sport celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2019.
Athletic director Pat Hobbs fired coach Chris Ash early in the season as the Scarlet Knights faced their second winless season in the Big Ten.
Talks to rehire former coach Greg Schiano gained some traction, but broke off before Thanksgiving. Fans and boosters rebelled until an eight-year, $32 million contract was approved by the university’s board of governors.
Schiano would not put a timetable on transforming a program that has struggled since joining the Big Ten in 2014.
Associated Press writers Michael Catalini in Trenton, David Porter in Newark, Christina Paciolla in Philadelphia and Wayne Parry in Atlantic City contributed to this story.
