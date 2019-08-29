Head outdoors (or at least out back) to Mott’s Creek Inn for Devin Lynn Trio on Friday, Lefty Lucy on Saturday and Seven Stone and Billy Walton on Sunday; to White Horse Winery for Food Truck Friday with Mike Lunemann on Friday, Terry Rivel on Saturday, and Brian Bachorz on Sunday; to Maynard’s Café for live entertainment on Friday and the Mas Tequila Orchestra on Saturday; to Caroline’s By the Bay for Jason Flanagan Unplugged on Saturday and The Locals Band on Sunday; to The Crab Trap for live music on Friday and Saturday; to The Princeton for The Loop on Friday, Goodman Fiske on Saturday, or Steal the Sky on Sunday; to The Windrift for Darin MacDonald, DJ Jules, 3 AM Tokyo and The Zone on Friday, Doug Jennings, Jim Bannach, DJ Jules, The Chatterband, and Mystery Machine on Saturday, Juliano Brothers, Jim Doran, Darin MacDonald, DJ Jules, Stellar Mojo on Sunday; and Jim Bannach on Monday; to The Whitebrier for out Dueling Pianos on Sunday; to The Chalfonte for The Clavicles on Friday; to Cape May Winery for live music on Saturday; to Harpoons on the Bay for live music on Friday and Saturday, Escape Plan on Sunday and Cheezy & The Crackers and Gregg Carpenter on Monday; to Harry’s Bar & Grill for Nate Cwik on Friday, Rich Baker and Drift-woodstock on Saturday, The Clavicles on Sunday and Nicki Sbaffoni on Monday; to Elaine’s for Ray McGeehan on Friday, Paul Gargiulo on Saturday and Camille Peruto on Monday; to Willow Creek Winery for Fire Pit Friday, music at the Vineyard on Saturday; to Nauti Spirits for JB Rocks on Friday and Don Shough on Saturday; to Cape May Lewes Ferry Terminal for Nikki Davis as well as a Rock the Boat with Moe Fishbone on Friday; Chris Yoder on Saturday, and Island Acoustic on Sunday; to Yesterday’s for LNJ Sessions on Friday, Atley Moon and Ryan Zimmerman on Saturday, and Reggae Night on Sunday; to Levari’s for Dead Reckoning on Friday and SSP’s End of Summer Bash on Saturday; to Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery for Rootstock with Bella’s Bartok on Friday, Jason Ager on Saturday and Carly Moffa Duo on Sunday; to The OD for Kim & Tonic, Go GO Gadjet & DJ Tommy B on Friday, The Jump Off Band, Dueling Pianos and Lost in Paris on Saturday, Secret Service and Gypsy Wisdom on Sunday and Secret Service Labor Day Jam on Monday; to La Costa for Philly Rock & Soul and Chico’s Vibe on Friday, and The Insiders and Big House Band on Saturday; to Buckets Margarita Bar for Jeff Schwachter on Friday and Marc Wass on Saturday; and to MudHen Brewing Co. for Dane Anthony Band on Friday, Billy D Light Band on Sunday and Cheezy & The Crackers on Monday.
