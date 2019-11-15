Officials announced on Friday the bands scheduled to headline the 2020 Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival.
The festival, scheduled for April 3 and 4 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, have different headliners for each of its three sessions, according to a post on the festival organization’s Facebook page.
Session 1, from 8 p.m. to midnight on April 3 will feature New Found Glory
Session 2, from noon to 4 p.m. April 4, will feature Goldfinger
Session 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 4, will feature Against Me!
Presale tickets for past ticketholders run Sunday through Wednesday, with a pre-sale and tasting event at Joe Canal’s in Egg Harbor Township Monday, according to the post. VIP and general admission tickets go on sale Thursday.
Kanye wants to build amphitheater on Wyoming ranch: Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheater on property owned by the rapper.
West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody.
He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot amphitheater on his 4,000-acre ranch.
Ayesha Curry debuts new recipe on Google Assistant: Ayesha Curry is used to a holiday on the road with lots of people, but with her husband, three-time NBA champion Steph Curry, sidelined due to injury, the family is planning to have a much more intimate celebration at home — and she’s looking forward to it.
Part of it she attributed to life changes and extended family being strewn about, but it’s also due to Curry’s hand injury, which will keep him out of the lineup for the Golden State Warriors for at least three months.
One of the items she plans to have on the menu is her cast iron bread pudding recipe with brown butter apples, which made its debut this week on Google Assistant. Curry’s recipes will be featured on Google’s tech devices.
