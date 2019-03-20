“We don’t believe they are a flight risk,” attorney for heath care fraud ringleaders argues.
Sara Hickman and her husband William, the ringleaders of an ongoing $50 million drug compounding fraud case, asked a federal judge Thursday to lessen their travel restrictions so they can take their son to Walt Disney World next week. So far, 30 people from Atlantic County and the region have been charged in connection with the case.
Atlantic City sportsbooks 'buzzing' during first March Madness "This is torture," William Maloney said, gripping his $500 bet slip during Thursday's first round Yale vs. LSU game. He was surrounded by hundreds of fellow sports gamblers and college basketball fans, but Maloney was so focused on the game, he hardly noticed.
As weather warms, Cape Code Blue gets good reviews This winter, responsibility for managing the Code Blue response shifted from the county to municipalities. “It went pretty well for the first year,” said Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue.
Jimmy Butler at his most valuable in game's closing moments Sports columnist Mike McGarry says Butler’s performance against Boston continued an important and necessary trend.