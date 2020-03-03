1 Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex, 39-0) vs. 32. Austin Scott (South Plainfield, 24-10); 17. Justin Lockwood (Kinnelon, 31-10 vs. 16. Jakob Shapiro (Fair Lawn, 26-8); 24. Evan Scribner (St. Peter's Prep, 23-11) vs. 9. John O'Donnell (Toms River North, 28-4); 25. Nick Sannino (Ocean City, 36-3) vs. 8. Justin Wright (Howell, 36-4); 21. Justin Evans (Irvingston, 34-4) vs. 12. Jack Dunn (Washington Township, 34-8); 28. Brenden Hansen (Hightstown, 37-3) vs. 5. Moses Olowoopejo (Elizabeth, 37-1); 20. Cody Cruts (Phillipsburg, 27-10) vs. 13. Jim Mullen (St. Joseph (Montvale), 33-3); 29. Jeffrey Jordan (Audubon, 35-2)vs. 4. Keshon Davila (New Brunswick, 33-2).
3. Joseph Teresi (Ocean, 37-3) vs. 30. Brandon Perot (Parsippany Hills, 27-6) 19. Tyler McCatham (Warren Hills, 35-4) vs. 14. Hector Lebron (Dwight Morrow, 37-3); 22. Charles Searle (Nutley, 34-6) vs. 11. Thomas Lidondici (Colts Neck, 28-4); 27. Richard Herrera (Someville, 28-9) vs. 6. Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat, 33-3); 23. Liam Buday (Point Beach, 27-6). vs. 10. Brad Galassi (Jackson Memorial, 34-5); 26. Yosue Gomez (Passaic Tech, 36-4) vs. 7. J.T. Cornelius (Southern, 33-4); 18. Liam Akers (North Hunterdon, 33-4) vs. 15. Michael Alfonso (Garfield, 35-5); 31. Kevin Ramos (West Morris, 31-11) vs. 2. Marcus Estevez (Franklin Township, 39-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.