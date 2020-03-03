1 Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex, 39-0) vs. 32. Austin Scott (South Plainfield, 24-10); 17. Justin Lockwood (Kinnelon, 31-10 vs. 16. Jakob Shapiro (Fair Lawn, 26-8); 24. Evan Scribner (St. Peter's Prep, 23-11) vs. 9. John O'Donnell (Toms River North, 28-4); 25. Nick Sannino (Ocean City, 36-3) vs. 8. Justin Wright (Howell, 36-4); 21. Justin Evans (Irvingston, 34-4) vs. 12. Jack Dunn (Washington Township, 34-8); 28. Brenden Hansen (Hightstown, 37-3) vs. 5. Moses Olowoopejo (Elizabeth, 37-1); 20. Cody Cruts (Phillipsburg, 27-10) vs. 13. Jim Mullen (St. Joseph (Montvale), 33-3); 29. Jeffrey Jordan (Audubon, 35-2)vs. 4. Keshon Davila (New Brunswick, 33-2).

3. Joseph Teresi (Ocean, 37-3) vs. 30. Brandon Perot (Parsippany Hills, 27-6) 19. Tyler McCatham (Warren Hills, 35-4) vs. 14. Hector Lebron (Dwight Morrow, 37-3); 22. Charles Searle (Nutley, 34-6) vs. 11. Thomas Lidondici (Colts Neck, 28-4); 27. Richard Herrera (Someville, 28-9) vs. 6. Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat, 33-3); 23. Liam Buday (Point Beach, 27-6). vs. 10. Brad Galassi (Jackson Memorial, 34-5); 26. Yosue Gomez (Passaic Tech, 36-4) vs. 7. J.T. Cornelius (Southern, 33-4); 18. Liam Akers (North Hunterdon, 33-4) vs. 15. Michael Alfonso (Garfield, 35-5); 31. Kevin Ramos (West Morris, 31-11) vs. 2. Marcus Estevez (Franklin Township, 39-1).

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

