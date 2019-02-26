1. Lewis Fernandes (Voorhees) vs. 32. Caleb Spaulding (Trenton); 17. Matthew Cruz (Gloucester City) vs. 16. Ryan Knox (Randolph); 24. Joseph Teresi (Ocean) vs. 9. Nikolaos Diakides (Seton Hall Prep); 25. John High (Bergen Catholic) vs. 8. Jonathan Alvarado (Don Bosco Prep); 21. Tom Goetz (Gateway) vs. 12. Jayvon Davidson (Mount Olive); 28. Nadeem ElMahroukey (New Providence) vs. 5. Max Sullivan (Cherry Hill West); 20. Christopher Seifert (Ewing) vs. 13. Austin Mooney (Paulsboro); 29.Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat) vs. 4. Kevin Cerruti (Long Branch); 3. Paul Liseno (St. John Vianney) vs. 30. Benedict Arthur (Sayreville); 19. Jeff Diaz (Bloomfield) vs. 14. Ryan Joyce (Hunterdon Central); 22. Dominic DiMassimo (Pascack Hills) vs. 11. Deshon Alexander (Overbrook); 27. Brad Galassi (Jackson Memorial) vs. 6. Marcus Estevez (Franklin); 26. Nicholas Hunt (North Bergen) vs. 7. Bardhyi Gashi (West Essex); 23. Randy Brancato (Pompton Lakes) vs. 10. Dean Setticase (Saddle Brook); 18. Nick Sannino (Ocean City) vs. 15. Durodolu Ajayi (Warren Hills); 31. Zachary Dory (Wallkill Valley) vs. 2. Jervey Sistrunk (Bound Brook).
Sports Editor