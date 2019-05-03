Hector Neris joked that police came for him Friday night.
After the Phillies reliever threw his first pitch in the ninth, home plate umpire Bill Miller objected to the way Neris’ delivery. Miller wanted Neris to separate his hands and then bring them together. Since the start of the season, Neris has come to the set position with his hands together.
After a brief delay, the game resumed.
Neris pitched a scoreless inning to earn his fifth save. He struck out two and allowed one hit.
“It surprised me,” Neris said. “(That’s) me the whole year, my whole career.”
Kapler said he wanted to get further clarification on the rule.
“Our discomfort,” Kapler said, “is that it hasn’t been called all year. That’s something we want to investigate a little bit.”