Well, here we go again. The first half of the Eagles game was a disaster. The defense allowed the Redskins two touchdowns and six points in field goals. The defense needed to be aggressive but lacked motivation for some reason. It wasn't until the second half they came alive and then died and allowed a Redskins TD in last minute. The VIP of the game was DeSean Jackson, playing for the first time for the Eagles with two exciting touchdowns. He is a keeper. And there was Jeffery with two TDs. Amazingly enough, there were no interceptions. Good game, but both offense and defense need some fine tuning. Go Eagles!

