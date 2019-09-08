Well, here we go again. The first half of the Eagles game was a disaster. The defense allowed the Redskins two touchdowns and six points in field goals. The defense needed to be aggressive but lacked motivation for some reason. It wasn't until the second half they came alive and then died and allowed a Redskins TD in last minute. The VIP of the game was DeSean Jackson, playing for the first time for the Eagles with two exciting touchdowns. He is a keeper. And there was Jeffery with two TDs. Amazingly enough, there were no interceptions. Good game, but both offense and defense need some fine tuning. Go Eagles!
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Authorities warn of dangers after two jump from Brigantine bridge
-
After pedestrian death, EHT residents frustrated with pike lighting
-
UPDATE: Second power outage resolved in Cape May County
-
'Celebrate America Parade' coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday
-
State finds Pleasantville schools' half-days too short
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.