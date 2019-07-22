Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My daughter is heading to college in August. She would like an iron for her dorm room. She doesn’t take after me, I hate ironing. Any cheap ones? — Karen L., Mays Landing
Dear Karen: ShopRite has a Proctor Silex iron on sale for $9.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My grandson wants a tent for his room for his birthday. He has about an 8-foot open area to place it, so not too big please. — Grandmom
Dear Grandmom: Canvas Tee-Pees in various patterns including camouflage are $49.99 at Christmas Tree Shops. They are 61 inches high and 47 inches square.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a hot plate and maybe a cheap set of pots and pans for my nephew Michael who is starting college this year. — Aunt Beth
Dear Aunt Beth: You’re in luck! One stop shopping at Aldi. An Ambiano Double Hot Plate is $24.99 and a Crofton 10-piece pot and pan set is $14.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a small countertop microwave, my 10-year-old one just bit the dust. — Marty T.
Dear Marty: Get a Sunbeam digital 0.7-cubic foot microwave regularly $59.99 on sale for $39.99 at Target.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Signature Farms one-pound bacon: $1.99 with your Acme digital coupon: Limit one.
• Extra jumbo shrimp 16- to 20-count two-pound bag: $13.98.
• Barilla pasta: $1.
• Locally grown watermelon: $4.99.
• Catelli thin-sliced veal cutlets: $9.99 per pound.
ShopRite
• ShopRite Kitchen Perdue Rotisserie chicken: $3.99.
• Sundown vitamins: Half price. Save an additional $2 with a ShopRite digital coupon. Limit one.
• Pint of blueberries: $1.99.
• ShopRite 12-pack of Kcups: $2.99.
• Full line of Graco baby products: 33% off.
Tips
• Simply Tide is $1.99 at Rite Aid with the store’s digital coupon. Limit one.
• Dentyne, Trident, Stride singles nine- to 18-count, Sour Patch Kids or Swedish Fish 3.2- to 3.6-ounce packs are all 79 cents each at CVS.
• Ladies dresses, regularly $9.99, are half price for $4.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Red cherries and strawberries are $1.49 per pound each at Aldi.
• Tide (orange bottle) 37- to 40-ounce laundry detergent is $2.95 with a digital smart coupon at Family Dollar.
• Cuisinart four-burner gas grill with side burner in stainless steel is $294 at Walmart.
• Get 10% off in-stock cabinets when you spend $500 or more at Lowe’s.
• Folgers coffee is $2.99 at Walgreens.
• Command adhesive strips or hooks two- to six-count packs are $3 at Family Dollar.
• Target has two coupons in the store circular from Sunday’s Press. Save $5 if you spend $25 or save $10 if you spend $40 on kids apparel, shoes and accessories.
• Get a HP laptop with Intel Core i3 Processsor, regularly $439.99, on sale for $319.99 at Staples.
• Go Wise 3.7-quart electric air fryer is on sale for $44.99 at Boscov’s.
Reader tips
Lorraine O’Neill from Ventnor wrote in to let Joanna know she can get her knives sharpened at Richard’s Sharpening Service on Mill Road in Northfield.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.