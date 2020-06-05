The Press of Atlantic City wants to honor the Class of 2020 and their accomplishments.
So, to help recognize their milestone of this year’s graduating class, The Press is creating a special site to recognize their accomplishments. Submissions are being accepted now and there is no cost to the parents or schools.
Access to the site is simple: Go to https://www.pressofatlanticcity.com/virtual_graduations/
