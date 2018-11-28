This holiday season, you can give back by participating in these events:
Starfish Angel Tree
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting gifts for its Starfish Angel Tree to benefit children ages 16 and younger staying at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Stop by the Credit Union at 1434 New Road in Northfield; 326 Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township; or the William J. Hughes Technical Center (restricted access), and select a tag from the tree in the lobby. New gifts should be returned unwrapped in a gift bag with the tag by Dec. 19. For more information, call 609-609-382-4356 or visit jerseyshorefcu.org.
Food Bank of South Jersey
Donate funds, drop off a frozen turkey or other meal essentials to Food Bank of South Jersey for families in need. For more information visit www.foodbanksj.org or call 856-662-4884.
Atlantic City Rescue Mission
Volunteer to prepare meals or donate items like food products, medications and first aid products, towels and wash cloths, personal care items, paper products, baby care items or give a monetary donation. For more information visit acrescuemission.org or call 609-345-5517.
Sock drive for homeless
Mackenzie Smith, a senior at Atlantic City High School, is conducting her second annual drive to collect new socks for the homeless at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Collection boxes are at the following locations: Century 21 Frick Realtors in Galloway Township, the Ross School and Tighe School in Margate, BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors in Margate, Highland Community Church in Galloway Township, and Ventnor City Hall. The drive will run until Dec. 1.
Hamilton Mall’s Giving Tree
Take a tag from the Giving Tree in Carousel Court daily through Dec. 19, shop for the gift, and donate it at the Customer Service Center. The Atlantic City Rotary Club will wrap and donate the gifts to the Robins’ Nest Santa’s Workshop to be distributed to kids in need this holiday season. The Hamilton Mall is at 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. For information, call 609-382-4727 or visit ShopHamilton.com.
ACUA holiday food drive
The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is asking Atlantic County residents to place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day as part of the 28th annual Holiday Food Drive, taking place Dec. 3 through Dec. 14. ACUA recycling crews will collect the food in conjunction with regularly scheduled recycling pick-ups. To participate, fill any bag or box with your donation and leave at the curb on your recycling day. For more information, call 609-272-6934 or go to ACUA.com/FoodDrive.
‘Swing Into Christmas’ to benefit Toys for Tots
Enjoy a festive evening of holiday merriment featuring music, comedy and magic benefiting the United States Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys For Tots program Dec. 7 at Resorts Hotel. Sponsored by The Irish Pub of Atlantic City, the fourth annual event is free to attend with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy to the Toys For Tots program the evening of the event. Toys will be distributed to local families in need this holiday season. Doors to the screening room will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. For information, visit resortsac.com or contact Jim Craine at 609-652-5322 or at jimcraine.com.
Teamsters Local 331 Holiday Toy and Food Drive
Local 331 is collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items. To donate, drop items off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. For information call 609-641-2331. The drive will be run through Dec. 18.
Holiday toy and coat drive
Stafford Township PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Recreation Department are conducting a gift drive through Dec. 21. Donations of new, unwrapped toys, age-appropriate gifts, gift cards or certificates, or winter coats of all sizes for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, may be dropped off at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., weekdays during business hours or anytime at the Police Department, 260 E. Bay Ave. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583, or visit StaffordNJ.Gov.
Vineland Veterans Memorial Home
Volunteer or donate wish-list items to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home which include body wash, tissues, clothing, diabetic socks, gift cards from Walmart, Target, Visa, Amazon, suspenders, belts and more. For more information visit nj.gov or call 856-405-4213.
To be included in this list, email information to newstips@pressofac.com.