This Thanksgiving you can give back by participating in these events:
Warmth for Winter drive
The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting winter coats, boots and blankets through Nov. 21 to be donated to the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet for needy families. Monetary donations also are accepted. Items may be dropped off at the office at 405 22nd St., Ocean City. For more information, call 609-399-0128.
Holiday Dash
The Cape May County Chiefs of Police will host their annual Holiday Dash One-Mile Run/Walk at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 beginning at Kix-McNutleys on 63rd Street in Sea Isle City. The event benefits the mayor's 2018 Holiday Toy and Food Drive. All are invited to participate. Holiday attire is encouraged and prizes will be awarded. For information, call 609-263-6341 or visit kixmcnutleys.com.
Sock drive for homeless
Mackenzie Smith, a senior at Atlantic City High School, is collecting new socks for the homeless at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. She collected more than 600 pairs of socks last year and said she hopes to exceed that amount. Collection boxes are at the following locations: Century 21 Frick Realtors in Galloway Township, the Ross School and Tighe School in Margate, BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors in Margate, Highland Community Church in Galloway Township, and Ventnor City Hall. The drive will run until Dec. 1.
'Swing Into Christmas' to benefit Toys For Tots
Enjoy a festive evening of holiday merriment featuring music, comedy and magic benefiting the United States Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys For Tots program Dec. 7 at Resorts Hotel. Sponsored by The Irish Pub of Atlantic City, this 4th annual “Swing Into Christmas” celebration is free to attend with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy to the Toys For Tots program the evening of the event. Toys will be distributed to local families in need this holiday season. Doors to the screening room will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. For additional information, visit resortsac.com or contact Jim Craine at 609-652-5322 or at jimcraine.com.
Teamsters Local 331 Holiday Toy and Food Drive
Local 331 is collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items. To donate, drop items off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. For information call 609-641-2331. The drive will be run through Dec. 18.
City Light Outreach AC Christmas
On Christmas morning the City Light Outreach will be partnering with local churches and groups to hand out wrapped “blessing boxes” 9 a.m. in Atlantic City. This is an initiative to remember the true meaning of Christmas and surround those in Atlantic City with Christmas cheer. They are collecting donations of toiletry items and gently used coats through Dec. 20 and welcoming volunteers. For more information call 609-377-6240.
Holiday toy and coat drive
Stafford Township PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Recreation Department are conducting its annual gift drive through Dec. 21. Donations of new, unwrapped toys, age-appropriate gifts, gift cards or certificates, or winter coats of all sizes for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, may be dropped off at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., weekdays during business hours or anytime at the Police Department, 260 E. Bay Ave. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583, or visit StaffordNJ.Gov.
Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ
Make a donation or volunteer with Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey by making snack packs for kids or family welcome bags. Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ that allows families to live in special housing near the hospital where their child is getting specialized medical care for life-threatening illnesses. Family welcome bags are made for each family coming to the house to alleviate some of the stress they are feeling. When families stay at the house they normally have to go to the hospital daily, and parents/siblings go without food so the snack pack ensures that the family has healthy snacks to eat each day and prevents them from spending a lot of money in vending machines. For more information visit www.ronaldhouse-snj.org or call 856-288-1139.
Food Bank of South Jersey
Donate funds, drop off a frozen turkey or other thanksgiving meal essentials (cranberry sauce, stuffing etc.) to Food Bank of South Jersey for families in need. For more information visit www.foodbanksj.org or call 856-662-4884
Atlantic City Rescue Mission
Volunteer to prepare meals this Thanksgiving or donate items like food products, medications and first aid products, towels and wash cloths, personal care items, paper products, baby care items or give a monetary donation. For more information visit www.acrescuemission.org or call 609-345-5517
Vineland Veterans Memorial Home
Volunteer or donate wish-list items to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home which include body wash, tissues, clothing, diabetic socks, gift cards for Wal-Mart, Target, Visa, Amazon, suspenders, belts and more. For more information visit www.nj.gov or call 856-405-4213.
South Jersey Dream Center
Volunteer or donate clothes, food, non-food groceries, household items, baby items, and/or services to those in need. Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information visit www.southjerseydreamcenter.org or call 856-845-4500
Operation Help
Operation Help, which benefits the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and a variety of other charities, is now in its 11th year. This event is a 120 hour live broadcast and donation drive run by the 103.7 Rocks, Kool 98.3, AC102.7 and 1400 AM WOND radio personalities, who will be broadcasting live for the duration of the event. The collection point and broadcast location will be at the English Creek shopping center at Chickie’s and Pete’s. Donations will be accepted 24 hours a day beginning Nov. 17 through Nov. 21. The Community Foodbank is looking for donations of non-perishable food items, especially canned soups, meals in a can, peanut butter and jelly, canned tuna and other canned meats, as well as cereal, pasta and rice. Cash donations are most welcomed and needed. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department will also be a collection point for this event. Donations can be dropped off at the station. For more information and additional collection points go to www.1037WMGM.com and on the Operation Help Facebook page.
Salem County Humane Society
Volunteer with Salem County Humane Society by volunteering at their animal shelter and help with daily activities (feeding and exercising animals, cleaning the building etc.), help with the maintenance of the building, participating in community events to increase awareness about the shelter, and/or providing temporary foster homes for animals recovering from surgery or illness. For more information visit www.salemcountyhumanesociety.org/volunteer.html or call 856-299-2220