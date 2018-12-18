This holiday season, you can give back by participating in these events:
City Light Outreach
City Light Outreach is partnering with local churches and groups to hand out wrapped “blessing boxes” in Atlantic City 9 a.m. Christmas morning outside the Atlantic City Library. The organization is collecting donations of toiletry items and gently used coats through Dec. 20 for placing inside the wrapped gift boxes. Volunteers are also encouraged to sign up to help hand out boxes and serve food during the Christmas outreach. Those who would like to donate items or volunteer Christmas morning can email Stephanie Howard at Steph.Howard24@gmail.com. For more information on the organization, go to CityLightOutreach.org.
Starfish Angel Tree
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting gifts for its Starfish Angel Tree to benefit children ages 16 and younger staying at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Stop by the Credit Union at 1434 New Road in Northfield; 326 Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township; or the William J. Hughes Technical Center (restricted access), and select a tag from the tree in the lobby. New gifts should be returned unwrapped in a gift bag with the tag by Dec. 19. For more information, call 609-609-382-4356 or visit jerseyshorefcu.org.
Coat drive
The Mrs. Brizzle’s Annual Coat Drive in Sea Isle City accepts donations of gently used and new coats, jackets and fleece hoodies of all sizes. Bring items to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns & Deli, 4601 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. All items collected will be delivered to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. For more details, call 609-263-2773.
COMMUNITY Food Bank of South Jersey
Donate funds, drop off a frozen turkey or other meal essentials to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, in Egg Harbor Township for families in need. For more information, visit www.cfbnj.org or call 609-383-8843.
Atlantic City Rescue Mission
Volunteer to prepare meals or donate items like food products, medications and first aid products, towels and wash cloths, personal care items, paper products, baby care items or give a monetary donation. For more information visit acrescuemission.org or call 609-345-5517.
Hamilton Mall’s Giving Tree
Take a tag from the Giving Tree in Carousel Court daily through Dec. 19, shop for the gift, and donate it at the Customer Service Center. The Atlantic City Rotary Club will wrap and donate the gifts to the Robins’ Nest Santa’s Workshop to be distributed to kids in need this holiday season. The Hamilton Mall is at 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. For information, call 609-382-4727 or visit ShopHamilton.com.
Holiday toy and coat drive
Stafford Township PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Recreation Department are conducting a gift drive through Dec. 21. Donations of new, unwrapped toys, age-appropriate gifts, gift cards or certificates, or winter coats of all sizes for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, may be dropped off at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., weekdays during business hours or anytime at the Police Department, 260 E. Bay Ave. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583, or visit StaffordNJ.Gov.
Vineland Veterans Memorial Home
Volunteer or donate wish-list items to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home which include body wash, tissues, clothing, diabetic socks, gift cards from Walmart, Target, Visa, Amazon, suspenders, belts and more. For more information visit www.nj.gov or call 856-405-4213.
South Jersey Dream Center
Volunteer or donate clothes, food, non-food groceries, household items, baby items, and/or services to those in need. Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information visit southjerseydreamcenter .org or call 856-845-4500.
Salem County Humane Society
Volunteer with Salem County Humane Society at its animal shelter. For more information, call 856-299-2220 or 856-299-2220.
To be included in this list, email information to newstips@pressofac.com.
