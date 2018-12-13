This holiday season, you can give back by participating in these events:
Food Bank of South Jersey
Donate funds, drop off a frozen turkey or other meal essentials to Food Bank of South Jersey for families in need. For more information, visitfoodbanksj.org.
Atlantic City Rescue Mission
Volunteer to prepare meals or donate items like food products, medications and first aid products, towels and washcloths, personal care items, paper products, baby care items or give a monetary donation. For more information, visit acrescuemission.org or call 609-345-5517.
Hamilton Mall’s Giving Tree
Take a tag from the Giving Tree in Carousel Court daily through Dec. 19, shop for the gift and donate it at the Customer Service Center. The Atlantic City Rotary Club will wrap and donate the gifts to the Robins’ Nest Santa’s Workshop to be distributed to kids in need this holiday season. For information, call 609-382-4727 or visit ShopHamilton.com.
Teamsters Local 331 Holiday Toy and Food Drive
Local 331 is collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items. To donate, drop items off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. For information, call 609-641-2331. The drive will run through Dec. 18.
Holiday toy and coat drive
Stafford Township PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Recreation Department are conducting a gift drive through Dec. 21. Donations of new, unwrapped toys, age-appropriate gifts, gift cards or certificates, or winter coats of all sizes for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, may be dropped off at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., weekdays during business hours or anytime at the Police Department, 260 E. Bay Ave. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583, or visit StaffordNJ.Gov.
Vineland Veterans Memorial Home
Volunteer or donate wish-list items to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home which include body wash, tissues, clothing, diabetic socks, gift cards from Walmart, Target, Visa, Amazon, suspenders, belts and more. For more information visit www.nj.gov or call 856-405-4213.
South Jersey Dream Center
Volunteer or donate clothes, food, non-food groceries, household items, baby items, and/or services to those in need. Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information visit www.southjerseydreamcenter.org or call 856-845-4500
Salem County Humane Society
Volunteer with Salem County Humane Society at its animal shelter and help with daily activities. For more information, call 856-299-2220 or visit salemcountyhumanesociety.org./volunteer.html or call 856-299-2220.
