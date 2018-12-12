This holiday season, you can give back by participating in these events:
City Light Outreach collecting donations
City Light Outreach is partnering with local churches and groups to hand out wrapped “blessing boxes” in Atlantic City 9 a.m. Christmas morning outside the Atlantic City Library. The organization is collecting donations of toiletry items and gently used coats through Thursday, Dec. 20 for placing inside the wrapped gift boxes. Volunteers are also encouraged to sign up to help hand out boxes and serve food during the Christmas outreach. Those who would like to donate items or volunteer Christmas morning can email Stephanie Howard at Steph.Howard24@gmail.com. For more information on the organization, go to CityLightOutreach.org.
Starfish Angel Tree
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting gifts for its Starfish Angel Tree to benefit children ages 16 and younger staying at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Stop by the Credit Union at 1434 New Road in Northfield; 326 Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township; or the William J. Hughes Technical Center (restricted access), and select a tag from the tree in the lobby. New gifts should be returned unwrapped in a gift bag with the tag by Dec. 19. For more information, call 609-609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCU.org.
Wyatt Hopkins Blue Christmas Toy Drive
Rob and Desiree Hopkins, of Somers Point, are organizing a toy drive in memory of their son, Wyatt Hopkins, through Monday, Dec. 17. All toys collected will be delivered to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia before Christmas. They are in need of toys, craft supplies, books, video games, and movies for kids ranging from infants to adolescents. Drop off locations include Clancy’s by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; Shore True Value Hardware, 515 New Road, Somers Point; Snap Fitness, Shop Rite shopping center Bethel Road, Somers Point; and Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. For more information or to coordinate a drop off directly at the Wyatt residence, email WyattStrong@yahoo.com.
Teamsters Local 331 Toy and Food Drive
Local 331 is collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items. To donate, drop items off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. For information call 609-641-2331. The drive will be run through Dec. 18.
Toy and coat drive
Stafford Township PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Recreation Department are conducting a gift drive through Dec. 21. Donations of unwrapped toys, gift cards or winter clothing may be dropped off at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., weekdays during business hours or anytime at the Police Department, 260 E. Bay Ave. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583, or visit StaffordNJ.Gov.
Vineland Veterans Memorial Home
Volunteer or donate wish-list items to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home which include body wash, tissues, clothing, diabetic socks, gift cards from Walmart, Target, Visa, Amazon, suspenders, belts and more. For more information visit nj.gov or call 856-405-4213.
South Jersey Dream Center
Volunteer or donate clothes, food, non-food groceries, household items, baby items, and/or services to those in need. Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information visit SouthJerseyDreamCenter.org or call 856-845-4500.
Salem County Humane Society
Volunteer with Salem County Humane Society at its animal shelter and help with daily activities. For more information, call 856-299-2220 or visit SalemCountyHumaneSociety.org/Volunteer or call 856-299-2220.
To be included in this list, email information to newstips@pressofac.com.
