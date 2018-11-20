This holiday season, you can give back by participating in these events:
Starfish Angel Tree
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting gifts for its Starfish Angel Tree beginning Nov. 24 to benefit children ages 16 and younger staying at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Stop by the Credit Union at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township or the William J. Hughes Technical Center (restricted access) and select a tag from the tree in the lobby. New gifts should be returned unwrapped in a gift bag with the tag by Dec. 19. For more information, call 609-609-382-4356 or visit jerseyshorefcu.org.
Food Bank of South Jersey
Donate funds, drop off a frozen turkey or other holiday meal essentials to the Food Bank of South Jersey for families in need. For more information visit foodbanksj.org or call 856-662-4884.
Atlantic City Rescue Mission
Volunteer are sought to prepare meals for the holidays or donate food, medications and first aid products, towels and wash cloths, personal care items, paper products, baby care items or give a monetary donation. For more information. visit acrescuemission.org or call 609-345-5517.
Holiday Dash
The Cape May County Chiefs of Police will host their annual Holiday Dash One-Mile Run/Walk at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 beginning at Kix-McNutleys on 63rd Street in Sea Isle City. The event benefits the mayor’s 2018 Holiday Toy and Food Drive. All are invited to participate. Holiday attire is encouraged, and prizes will be awarded. For information, call 609-263-6341 or visit kixmcnutleys.com.
Sock drive for homeless
Mackenzie Smith, a senior at Atlantic City High School, has begun her annual drive to collect new socks for the homeless at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Collection boxes are at the following locations: Century 21 Frick Realtors in Galloway Township, the Ross and Tighe schools in Margate, BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors in Margate, Highland Community Church in Galloway, and Ventnor City Hall. The drive will run until Dec. 1.
‘Swing Into Christmas’ to benefit Toys For Tots
Enjoy a festive evening of holiday merriment featuring music, comedy and magic benefiting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys For Tots program Dec. 7 at Resorts Casino Hotel. Sponsored by The Irish Pub of Atlantic City, the fourth annual event is free to attend with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy to Toys For Tots. Toys will be distributed to local families in need this holiday season. Doors to the screening room will open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. For information, visit resortsac.com or contact Jim Craine at 609-652-5322 or at jimcraine.com.
Teamsters Local 331 Toy and Food Drive
Local 331 is collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items. To donate, drop items off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. For information, call 609-641-2331. The drive will run through Dec. 18.
Toy and coat drive
Stafford Township PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Recreation Department are conducting a gift drive through Dec. 21. Donations of new, unwrapped toys, age-appropriate gifts, gift cards or certificates, or winter coats of all sizes for boys and girls may be dropped off at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., weekdays during business hours or anytime at the Police Department, 260 E. Bay Ave. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or visit staffordnj.gov.
Vineland Veterans Memorial Home
Volunteer or donate wish-list items to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. The list includes body wash, tissues, clothing, diabetic socks, suspenders, belts and gift cards for Wal-Mart, Target, Visa and Amazon. For more information visit nj.gov or call 856-405-4213.
South Jersey Dream Center
Volunteer or donate clothes, food, non-food groceries, household items, baby items, and/or services to those in need. Monetary donations also are welcome. For more information visit southjerseydreamcenter.org or call 856-845-4500
Salem County Humane Society
Volunteer with Salem County Humane Society at its animal shelter and help with daily activities. For more information, call 856-299-2220 or visit salemcountyhumanesociety.org. /volunteer.html or call 856-299-2220