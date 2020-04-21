Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Henry Ruggs III (11) of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during a game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 21, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama defeated Southern Miss 49-7.

Henry Ruggs

Alabama

5-11 188

Ruggs starred at the NFL Combine with a 4.27 40-yard dash time, and a 42-inch vertical leap. He averaged 18.7 yards per catch last season. For his college career, he scored a touchdown every 4.1 receptions and averaged 29.8 yards every time he scored.

