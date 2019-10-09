Park Boulevard in Wildwood Crest.
Yacht Avenue in Cape May.
Access roads to the Ocean Drive bridge between Wildwood Crest and Cape May.
Beach Avenue and New Jersey Avenue in Cape May.
Leaming Avenue-Elmira Street bridge between West Cape May and Cape May.
Access roads to the 9th Street bridge into Ocean City.
Haven Avenue Basin area of Ocean City (24th Street through 34th Street).
Ocean Drive between Ocean City and Strathmere.
Longport Boulevard between Somers Point and Longport, along Mays Landing Road in Somers Point.
Ocean Drive leading to the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
Bay Avenue on the north end of Ocean City and along the NJ Route 52 causeway.
Access roads to the 34th Street bridge in Ocean City and in Ocean City from 34th Street to 55th Street.
