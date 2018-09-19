Looking for something to do this weekend? Have friends or family coming in from out of town and want to show them around South Jersey? Want to take the kids somewhere fun?
Here is a list of fun and amazing events for you and yours this weekend:
Motorcycle Rally: Enjoy motorcycle vendors and dealers plus live music at the Boulevard, Seaside Heights- Ocean County, Sept. 20-22. This event is free.
New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival: If you’re a fan of monsters and demons, or anything that goes boom in the dark, this event is for you. You can participate in a question and answer sessions with some of the genres most prolific contributors or you can watch screenings of some old and new indie horror films. This event will happen at Showboat 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept 22, and 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23. Tickets are available online for $30 a day and $75 for all three days. Children, 11 years and younger have a free pass with a paying adult. Buy your tickets at newjerseyhorrorcon.com.
Sting and Shaggy: Sting and Shaggy will visit and perform at Borgata 8 p.m. Sept. 21. Tickets are available online at event.funnewjersey.com.
Harvest and Crush Wine Event: Enjoy wine by the glass or bottle, sangria, wine slushies, local vendors, and join in a grape stomping contest while listening to live music by the Gino White Trio. Stop by Natali Vineyards 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Admission is free.
Oktoberfest at Morey’s Piers: The piers in Wildwood will be hosting festivities in honor of the German tradition, Oktoberfest. With themed menus a “biergarten” and “Rootbiergarten” for the kids, this event will be a fan filled one for the whole family. Don’t miss out on the live music and entertainments on Friday and Saturday nights on the main stage. This event will take place on Saturday, September 22, through Sunday, September 24, 2018 at 3051 boardwalk, wildwood- NJ. Event starts at 12:00 pm – 10:00pm each day. Admission is free.
10TH annual ‘QUE by the SEA” BBQ festival and competition: Happening this Saturday and Sunday, this free event will feature a BBQ lovers’ weekend packed with mouth-watering specialties, along with all day musical entertainment, artists, and crafters. The show will begin from 11:00 am- 9:00 pm on Saturday and 11:00 am- 6:00 pm on Sunday. Event location is at Grant Avenue, Seaside heights-NJ.
Irish fall festival: from September 20- September 23, 2018. The largest Irish festival on the East Coast celebrating Irish heritage with dancing, food, music and craft vendors from 8:00 am- 8:00 pm daily. Bus service will be available throughout the event dates. Other activities include a golf tournament, Irish dance lessons, 5K run, and 1 mile walk, pipe exhibition, food court stage and beer garden, and a catholic mass. The events will conclude with a parade on Surf Avenue from 20th to Spruce and Olde New Jersey Avenues, north Wildwood. Visit cmcaoh.com for location details.
7th annual Savor September food, wine and beer festival: The 7th annual Stone Harbor Savor September food, wine and beer festival will showcase the best food, wine and beers. Enjoy live and local music, talented art vendors, grape stomping competition and much more at the event. The show will take place at the 96th street shopping district, Stone Harbor, from 12:00 pm- 9:00 pm on September 22, 2018.
Darci Lynne in Atlantic City: Professional singing ventriloquist and winner of America’s got talent season 12 will be bringing her family friendly show to Caesars Atlantic City, this Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 8:00 pm- 10:00pm. Visit darcilynne.com to purchase tickets.
Paranormal Cirque: From Thursday September 20th till Sunday September 23rd, experience theatre, circus and cabaret at New Third Unit in Mays Landing. The time varies for each day but tickets can be purchased at the box office daily. Under 18 requires accompanying by a parent or guardian. You won't want to miss this!
Free Movie Night: This Friday September 21st, come out for a relaxing night under the stars! At the Little Egg Harbor Township Community Center starting at dusk there will be a free viewing of a movie (weather permitting) and all ages are welcome to attend.
Car Cruise: This weekend from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. come out and take a look at all the beautiful vehicles on display, or bring one of your own to show off! Come meet other car enthusiasts and socialize during this free event. Located at Historic Smithville, other shops, eateries and rides will be available.
Art Walk: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 22nd, visit Historic Smithville for a day of art! Over 40 artisans will be out displaying their artwork across the Greene. The rain date for this free event is September 23rd.