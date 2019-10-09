High surf and strong winds at Harvey Cedars

High surf and strong winds at Harvey Cedars beach, Friday morning. March 2, 2018, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

East end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom.

Along Long Beach Boulevard in Surf City, Ship Bottom.

Bay side roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street.

Bay side roads in Stafford Township.

Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light

The forecasted flooding for the Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light, which is a good reference for Ocean County. 

Tags

Load comments