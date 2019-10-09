East end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom.
Along Long Beach Boulevard in Surf City, Ship Bottom.
Bay side roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street.
Bay side roads in Stafford Township.
East end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom.
Along Long Beach Boulevard in Surf City, Ship Bottom.
Bay side roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street.
Bay side roads in Stafford Township.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.