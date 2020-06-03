As of June 3, Wednesday is the day with the highest wind gust of the year. 2020 has brought numerous significant wind events, including one that damaged Convention Hall in Cape May and ripped roofs off of buildings. 

89 mph - Beach Haven (reported by the National Weather Service but not an official government source) 

70 mph - Harvey Cedars

68 mph - Mystic Island

68 mph - Mystic Island (different station)

66 mph - Mystic Island

59 mph - Surf City

52 mph - Atlantic City International Airport

46 mph - Mullica Township

44 mph - Hammonton

33 mph - Greenwich 

